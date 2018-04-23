Mahesh Babu signs film with Rangasthalam director Sukumar after success of Bharat Ane Nenu

The producers of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s recent political action entertainer Bharat Ane Nenu have confirmed that the film has grossed more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. In the USA, the film has breached $2 million mark and turns out to be a blockbuster for Great India Films, who had previously distributed Mahesh Babu’s landmark films — Athadu and Pokiri.

Early estimates clearly hint that Bharat Ane Nenu is likely to end up as the biggest blockbuster in Mahesh Babu’s career. The film is doing extremely well not only in the US and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana but also in Tamil Nadu. Bharat Ane Nenu has approximately grossed nearly Rs 1.65 crore in its first two days at the box office.

At this juncture, Mythri Movie Makers have announced their new film with Mahesh and director Sukumar who delivered the blockbuster Rangasthalam for the production house. In various interactions, both Sukumar and Mahesh have talked about their possible collaboration but the surprise news is the involvement of Mythri Movie Makers in the project.

Sukumar and Mahesh had previously worked together in the critically acclaimed psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine but the film was a box office dud. Recently, Mahesh and Sukumar talked about the failure of 1: Nenokkadine. Mahesh said that he is planning to do more commercial films and not in a mood for any experiment. Sukumar said, “It’s my mistake, I should have narrated the story of 1: Nenokkadine in a better way to the audiences but the failure has taught so many things to me and as a result, my recent film Rangasthalam has become a blockbuster”.

Sources say that Mahesh was mighty disappointed with the failure of his previous film Spyder, he has decided to concentrate on interesting projects, but with necessary commercial ingredients, to satisfy his core fan base. To be precise, he prefers to do films like Bharat Ane Nenu and Rangasthalam where the basic theme is unique but with elements attracting the mainstream commercial audiences.

Mahesh’s immediate project after Bharat Ane Nenu is with Vamshi Padipally of Oopiri-fame. At the media interaction of Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh also confirmed that he is in talks with his Athadu and Khaleja director Trivikram and Sandeep Vanga of Arjun Reddy-fame. “After Vamshi’s film, I’m joining hands with Sukumar. I can confirm that talks are on with Trivikram and Sandeep Vanga but will officially announce any project only after listening to the script. Like I said, I don’t want to take any chances”.

Talking about Vamshi’s film, Mahesh said, “I should thank Vamshi for patiently waiting for nearly two years for me. We are planning to kick start the shoot from 7 June, having a gut feeling that it will be yet another good film in my career”.

To be bankrolled by Tollywood’s leading producer Dil Raju, Pooja Hegde will be seen playing the romantic interest of Mahesh in Vamshi's film, PS Vinod of Aaranya Kaandam-fame will handling the camera and Devi Sri Prasad is also on board for this magnum opus.

