Bhangra Paa Le: Salman Khan, SRK's iconic Karan Arjun song to be recreated for Sneha Taurani's film

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's iconic number 'Bhangra Paale' is all set to get a modern makeover. The number, originally featured in Karan Arjun (1995), will be recreated for Sneha Taurani's directorial debut Bhangra Paa Le, starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon in the lead. Sneha is the daughter of music baron Ramesh Taurani, who is bankrolling the film along with Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Films.

Taurani confirms the news to Mirror, stating the song will be "adapted to the film's world completely." Revealing why they decided to recreate this particular song, Sneha tells the daily, "Two things led us to recreate this track. Since our film revolves around Bhangra, the song lends itself to the dance form. Secondly, our title itself is a good fit with the song.”

Billed as a dance film, Bhangra Paa Le will chart the college rivalry between the protagonists Jaggi (Sunny) and Simi (Rukshar). Sneha further reveals the song will appear at a juncture in the film when Jaggi is trying hard to form a team for an international competition.

In an earlier statement, Sneha had said she intends to "showcase Bhangra in its authentic form" with this film. "What I love about the script is the world it takes you into where music and dance define its characters and their goals. I am hoping to showcase Bhangra in its authentic form to give the audience an idea of its history as well as its modern-day adaptation through the inter-college competitions. I have always been incredibly passionate about music and through the songs of the film, you will see the real and fascinating evolution of Bhangra as a dance form," Sneha said.

The original track of 'Bhangra Paale' was sung by Mohammed Aziz, Sudesh Bhosle, and Sadhana Sargam, and also featured Mamta Kulkarni.

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2019 12:35:35 IST