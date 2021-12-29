Between The Great Indian Kitchen and Minnal Murali flowed a stream of quality Malayalam releases so unrelenting, that I have struggled to restrict my Best Malayalam Films 2021 compilation to just 10.

Each film on this list was either released in theatres during the brief respite from pandemic-related lockdowns or on an OTT platform at some point in 2021. It is a measure of our changing times that a lovely documentary I watched this year fulfills this criterion.

Binge watchers, fasten your seat belts. Here is my list:

Best Film: The Great Indian Kitchen (Mahaththaya Bharatiya Adukkala)

Director: Jeo Baby

Click here for the review of The Great Indian Kitchen

Minnal Murali

Director: Basil Joseph

Click here for the review of Minnal Murali

Malik

Director: Mahesh Narayanan

Click here for the review of Malik

8-1/2 Intercuts

Director: Lijin Jose

Click here for the review of 8-1/2 Intercuts

Nayattu

Director: Martin Prakkat

Click here for the review of Nayattu

Biriyaani

Director: Sajin Baabu

Click here for the review of Biriyaani

Joji

Director: Dileesh Pothan

Click here for the review of Joji

Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Director: Senna Hegde

Click here for the review of Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Drishyam 2

Director: Jeethu Joseph

Click here for the review of Drishyam 2

Jan-E-Man

Director: Chidambaram

Click here for the review of Jan-E-Man

SPECIAL MENTIONS:

Musical Chair

Director: Vipin Atley

1956, Central Travancore

Director: Don Palathara

Bhramam

Director: Ravi K Chandran

Kaanekkaane

Director: Manu Ashokan

Sara’s

Director: Jude Anthany Joseph

Chathur Mukham

Directors: Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V

#Home

Director: Rojin Thomas

Operation Java

Director: Tharun Moorthy

Sunny

Director: Ranjith Sankar

Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam

Director: Don Palathara

Anna M.M. Vetticad is an award-winning journalist and author of The Adventures of an Intrepid Film Critic. She specialises in the intersection of cinema with feminist and other socio-political concerns. Twitter: @annavetticad, Instagram: @annammvetticad, Facebook: AnnaMMVetticadOfficial

