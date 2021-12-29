Best Malayalam Films 2021: Ode to a woman rebel, a male superhero and unrelenting experimentation
Between The Great Indian Kitchen and Minnal Murali flowed a stream of quality Malayalam releases so unrelenting, that I have struggled to restrict my Best Malayalam Films 2021 compilation to just 10.
2021 began with a Malayalam film becoming a pan-India rage despite being released on a then brand new, completely unknown OTT platform, Neestream, after rejections by Netflix and Amazon (the latter subsequently changed its mind). The year ended with another Malayalam film breaking new ground for Indian cinema. Between The Great Indian Kitchen and Minnal Murali flowed a stream of quality Malayalam releases so unrelenting, that I have struggled to restrict my Best Malayalam Films 2021 compilation to just 10. Hence, a large collection of Special Mentions.
Each film on this list was either released in theatres during the brief respite from pandemic-related lockdowns or on an OTT platform at some point in 2021. It is a measure of our changing times that a lovely documentary I watched this year fulfills this criterion.
Binge watchers, fasten your seat belts. Here is my list:
Best Film: The Great Indian Kitchen (Mahaththaya Bharatiya Adukkala)
Director: Jeo Baby
Minnal Murali
Director: Basil Joseph
Malik
Director: Mahesh Narayanan
8-1/2 Intercuts
Director: Lijin Jose
Nayattu
Director: Martin Prakkat
Biriyaani
Director: Sajin Baabu
Joji
Director: Dileesh Pothan
Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Director: Senna Hegde
Drishyam 2
Director: Jeethu Joseph
Jan-E-Man
Director: Chidambaram
SPECIAL MENTIONS:
Director: Vipin Atley
1956, Central Travancore
Director: Don Palathara
Director: Ravi K Chandran
Director: Manu Ashokan
Director: Jude Anthany Joseph
Directors: Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V
Director: Rojin Thomas
Operation Java
Director: Tharun Moorthy
Director: Ranjith Sankar
Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam
Director: Don Palathara
