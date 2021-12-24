“The idea for Minnal Murali developed with Tovino as an integral part of it. I had my heart set on Tovino as the super-hero because he has a certain athletic personality,” says director Basil Joseph

Minnal Murali is the first original superhero movie from the Malayalam movie industry. The protagonist, played by Tovino Thomas gets his powers when lightning strikes him during the night of Christmas. And it seems like Basil Joseph, the director of the film, has designed his superhero keeping an eye on the obvious audience—kids. In an interview, Joseph talks about his journey as a filmmaker, working during the pandemic, choosing Thomas as his superhero, and more. Excerpts:

Congratulations, Basil, on making not just the first superhero film in Malayalam, but also the first engaging superhero film in India?

Thank you. We made the film against all odds. The very idea of a superhero film in Malayalam seemed illogical. I remained with the idea for a long time and finally took the plunge. I knew we didn’t have the budget for the American superhero films. To even try to scale those levels of the spectacle was ridiculous.

That’s why you decided to focus on the characters and emotions rather than the spectacle?

That’s right. We wanted to tell a superhero story that viewers of every age group could relate to. Minnal Murali is relatable to every age group from grandparents to kids. That’s how we wanted it to be. I am glad it’s turned out that way.

More than a superhero film I feel Minnal Murali is a film driven by characters and emotions?

Yes, that’s how we planned it. Two ordinary human beings acquire super-hero powers in the film. My film is about how those powers change their lives. We wanted the story to remain light and enjoyable, but with dark undertones.

How did Tovino Thomas come into the picture?

He was always my first and only choice to play the superhero. I had worked with Tovino in my second film Godha in 2015. So we had a certain understanding and a rapport. You could say the idea for Minnal Murali developed with Tovino as an integral part of it.

I had my heart set on Tovino as the super-hero because he has a certain athletic personality. But he can also be very funny. I wanted my superhero to have a sense of humor, the ability to laugh at himself

Do you have two superheroes in Minnal Murali? And In fact, the other super-hero is more layered and complex?

Yes, there are two superheroes in my film. We chose the very talented Guru Somasundaram for the other super-hero. He is not known to play leading men but is an excellent actor. I had seen him in a film called Joker in 2016 where he was unforgettable. I had decided to work with at the first given opportunity.

Somasundaram brings a disarming complexity to his character. He is as damaged a superhero as the one Joaquin Phoenix played in Joker?

Yes, he invokes very conflicting emotions in the audience. He makes you angry, but by the end of the film, you feel deeply saddened by his plight. His character makes Tovino the superhero at the end.

So Tovino is going to helm the Minnal Murali franchise in the next film?

Yes, we have plans to make another superhero film. But at the moment I have no idea where or how the story will go. Minnal Murali 2 will not be my next film. I have other ideas for my next film.

What was it like shooting Minnal Murali through the pandemic?

We started shooting before the Covid, then did 4 schedules during the pandemic. The climax of the film was shot at the height of the pandemic. It involved hundreds of junior artistes. I have no idea how we pulled it off. I remember it as twenty days of a nightmare. Thankfully the result is worth it.

Any regrets about the film going on Netflix rather than the big screen?

Well, Minnal Murali is designed for the big screen. So yes, I did regret not having it in cinemas. But looking at the brighter side, my films will reach millions of homes across the world on Netflix. They have organized a big event in Dubai on December 24. We will all attend it like a grand premiere.

Why is the best cinema in India being made in Kerala?

I don’t know why Sir. But I’m very proud to be part of the Malayalam film industry. Here filmmakers are willing to try new ideas and audiences are most receptive to any kind of story as long as it is relevant and resonant.

May I have a peep into your next?

It could be a serious film. But the darkness would dissolve into happiness. I want the audience to smile when they see my film.

Minnal Murali is running in cinemas near you.