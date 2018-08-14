Bepannaah, TV show starring Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda, may go off air in September

Actors Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda have garnered considerable praise for the portrayal of their characters in Bepannaah ever since it premiered on Colors channel. The show, which also features Sehban Azim and Namita Dubey, deals with the concepts of infidelity and forgiveness among couples.

The popular show airs on television at 9:30 pm on weekdays. With Salman Khan's reprisal as Bigg Boss host for the franchise's 12th season, fans of Bepannaah started wondering if the show was being pulled off air. This further created speculation about the future of the show.

According to an article carried by Pinkvilla, the news of an ending to the show was false. The article even cited a now-deleted tweet from Ishita Moitra, who was termed as one of the creatives from the team, who said, "Don't believe the rumours. The show is not going off air any time soon."

However, in a later article in The Times of India on 13 August, it stated that the show may go off air in September. Terming the show as a 'finite series', the article said that the show was supposed to end.

Bepannaah recently completed a 100 episodes. The narrative of the show stands at a point where Aditya (played by Harshad) has ultimately realised his genuine feelings for Zoya (Jennifer). As per reports, Zoya, who is presently confused, will soon reconcile with her own feelings about Aditya.

