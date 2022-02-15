Bengali musical legend Sandhya Mukherjee passes away at 90; Mamata Banerjee, Sheikh Hasina mourn loss

The legendary Bengali semi-classical singer, who had worked with leading music directors such as SD Burman, Naushad and Salil Chaudhury died on Tuesday evening following a massive cardiac arrest

Kolkata: Legendary Bengali semi-classical singer Sandhya Mukherjee, who had worked with leading music directors such as SD Burman, Naushad and Salil Chaudhury died on Tuesday evening following a massive cardiac arrest, leaving behind millions of mourning fans of all ages across borders.

Her death was condoled by a host of luminaries including West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

91-year-old Mukherjee breathed her last at around 7.30 pm, a hospital official said.

She had been in the hospital since 27 January due to ill health and was put on vasopressor support and shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) earlier in the day following a drop in her blood pressure, hospital sources said.

She suffered a massive heart attack at around 7.30 pm following which she expired.

Because of irregular heart beats she could not be revived, the senior hospital official told PTI.

Mourning Mukherjee's death Mamata Banerjee, who had a close relationship with the singer, said she would curtail a three-day tour to the northern districts of the state which had embarked on and would return to the city to attend her last rites.

Banerjee said that the singer's body would be kept at the "Rabindra Sadan" from noon to 5 pm for her admirers to pay their last respect.

"Sandhyadi's last rites will be conducted with full state honours which include a gun salute. Her body will be kept at the 'peace heaven'(mortuary) tonight and I am trying to be back in the city by tomorrow after which the last rites will be conducted," Banerjee said.

From across the border, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mourned Mukherjee's death and in a message said "Geetshri (Distinguished Musician) Sandhya Mukherjee not only spread Ganer Mugdhta (musical magic) throughout the sub-continent, her role in Bangladesh's freedom struggle will never be forgotten."

Virtually every Bengali language television and radio station in both India and Bangladesh started playing her songs and clips of movie where she has sung as a memorial to the singing legend who was popular in both countries, as soon as news of her death spread.

Born in 1931 in Kolkata, Mukherjee's death comes just days after the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar earlier this month. She is survived by her daughter and son in law.

Mukherjee was rushed to the state-run SSKM hospital on 27 January, a day after she had a fall in the bathroom at her south Kolkata residence.

The singer had tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered multi-organ dysfunction and fracture in the neck of femur (left side) due to the fall, for which she was being treated.

The singer, a recipient of "Banga Bibhushan", and National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer had refused an offer of a Padma Shri award when she was contacted by central government officials telephonically for her consent before Republic Day this year.

Condoling her death, Hindustani classical maestro Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty said, "It was a personal loss for me. She was a mother figure for all of us. I still can't believe she is no more."

Yesteryears Tollywood star Madhabi Mukherjee, for whose movies Sandhya Mukherjee had sung several musical numbers, also described her as an elder sister to the juniors of her era.

"I shared a special bond with her. She was at times like an elder sister, and at the time, she was like a mother to me. I still remember the period we worked together," she said.

Singer Usha Uthup said the love, affection and support she had received from her would be some of the most cherished moments of her life.

"She was such a motherly figure to all of us. The kind of affection I received from her would be the most cherished moments of my life," she said.

In the late forties, she started learning music from Santosh Kumar Basu, AT Kannan and Chinmoy Lahiri; however, she began her formal training under Patiala Gharana under legendary Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan. Under his tutelage, she mastered the art of Indian classical music.

She began her career as a playback singer in the early fifties but returned to Kolkata in the late 1950s due to personal reasons.

Cutting across borders, for millions of Bengalis across the globe, Mukherjee had become the musical voice of an era of romance, where Uttam Kumar and Suchitra Sen ruled the matinee lights of Tollywood.

Mukherjee played a role in the Bangladesh liberation war joining many leading artists who performed free concerts to raise money for the 10 million East Pakistan citizens who were forced to seek refuge in India.

She also sang for the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra (Free Bangladesh Radio) in Kolkata, set up by the Government of Bangladesh in exile.

When Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh, returned to Bangladesh in 1972, he was greeted by a song sung by Mukherjee which was played on Swadhin Bangla Betar.

