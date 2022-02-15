The information of her demise was shared by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shantanu Sen on Twitter.

Singing legend Sandhya Mukherjee, also known as Sandhya Mukhopadhyay passed away at the age of 90 after a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. The information of her demise was shared by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shantanu Sen on Twitter.

The veteran Bengali singer suffered a massive cardiac arrest earlier in the day and despite extensive efforts to revive her, she passed away, hospital sources told news agency PTI.

Sandhya Mukherjee was in the news after she turned down the Padma Shri and was hospitalised in the last week of January for complications arising out of COVID-19 infection.