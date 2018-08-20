Benedict Cumberbatch offered 7.5 mn pounds to reprise role as Doctor Strange in upcoming sequel

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch has been offered a whopping 7.5 million pounds to star in the sequel of his hit film Doctor Strange. According to Mirror, the Avengers: Infinity War star will get a 5 million pound raise in his salary from the Disney Studios for reprising his role as the title character in another solo film.

"Benedict has become a huge player in the Marvel universe," an insider told the newspaper. In March, however, the actor had said that the prospects of seeing him another Doctor Strange standalone film were uncertain.

Cumberbatch first played the part in the Scott Derickson-directed Doctor Strange in 2016 and later appeared briefly in Thor: Ragnarok, which released in 2017. His character is a surgeon-turned-sorcerer who uses his special powers to protect Earth from celestial intruders and mystical dark powers.

Doctor Strange was a pivotal character in Infinity War and the 42-year-old actor will play the part again in the untitled Avengers 4, which is due to release in 2019.

The paper reported that Cumberbatch has already made 4.2 million pounds in total from his work on the Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok and the last two Avengers movies. The report also stated that the Doctor Strange sequel is expected to start shooting in 2019.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 13:57 PM