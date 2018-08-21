BBC announces new Doctor Who writers, directors for Jodie Whittaker's first season

The BBC has announced the list of a total nine different writers and directors involved with their new Doctor Who season, which will be launching in autumn this year on BBC One.

Producer Chris Chibnall, responsible for the first adventures to star Jodie Whittaker as the titular Time Lord, said “We have a team of writers who’ve been working quietly and secretly for a long time now, crafting characters, worlds and stories to excite and move you. A set of directors who stood those scripts up on their feet, bringing those ideas, visuals and emotions into existence with bravura and fun."

He also mentioned that the brains behind the scenes belong to different backgrounds which makes it all the more special.

The list includes Gotham and Lucifer director Mark Tonderai, former children’s laureate Malorie Blackman, returning directors Jamie Childs and Jennifer Perrott as well as Prix Italia winner Ed Hime.

Here is the full list of all the writers and directors.

Writers:

Malorie Blackman (Writer of Pig-Heart Boy, which was adapted into a Bafta-winning, six-part TV serial)

Ed Hime (Craft Bafta nominee for his first episode of Skins)

Vinay Patel (Royal Television Society Award for Best Single Drama winner for Murdered By My Father)

Pete McTighe (Nominated for five Writers Guild Awards and originating writer of Wentworth)

Joy Wilkinson (Winner of Verity Bargate Award)

Directors:

Sallie Aprahamian (Director of Extremely Dangerous, The Sins, and Real Men)

Jamie Childs (Recurring director of Doctor Who)

Jennifer Perrott (Writer, director and producer of The Ravens)

Mark Tonderai (Director of House at the End of the Street, Black Lightning)

Watch the trailer for the 11th season of Doctor Who:



Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 18:27 PM