Batwoman, Nancy Drew, Katy Keene announced by CW, Jane The Virgin spin-off gets cancelled

Television Network CW has announced three of its pilots to series. The network is celebrating female characters by picking Batwoman, starring Ruby Rose; Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene, headlined by Lucy Hale; and Nancy Drew, toplined by Kennedy McMann, reports Deadline. The report further mentions Jane the Novela, a spin-off of CW series Jane the Virgin, will not move forward at the broadcaster.

Batwoman



After making her debut in Arrowverse (crossover event DC Comics shows, Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl), Batwoman is all set to debut on CW television series. The network released its first teaser on 9 May, featuring Ruby Rose in the titular role.

Protector of Gotham. #Batwoman is coming soon to The CW! pic.twitter.com/FPmXLXvV19 — Batwoman (@CWBatwoman) May 8, 2019

The 30-second teaser is more about setting the mood, as crimson haired Batwoman stands on the rooftop with her cape fluttering in the wind. The snippet ends with the iconic bat signal lightning up the night sky.

A standalone series about Batwoman, whose real name is Kate Kane, is in development for the 2019-20 TV season. Kane is the first openly gay superhero, described as a highly-trained street fighter with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind. Marcos Siega directed the pilot and is an executive producer. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros Television.

Katy Keene

Welcome to the Big City. #KatyKeene is coming soon to The CW! pic.twitter.com/k7ZupGVXU7 — Katy Keene (@CWKatyKeene) May 8, 2019

Katy Keene, a spin-off of Riverdale, also based on the Archie Comics character, follows aspiring fashion designer Katy Keene. The show will follow the lives of four characters — including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Hale) — as they chase dreams in New York City. It chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.

Nancy Drew

Small town, big mystery. #NancyDrew is coming soon to The CW! pic.twitter.com/LVCIMmy13S — Nancy Drew (@cw_nancydrew) May 8, 2019

The official description of Nancy Drew reads, "Set in the summer after her high school graduation,18-year-old Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) thought she’d be leaving her hometown for college, but when a family tragedy holds her back another year, she finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation — and along the way, uncovers secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined."

Larry Teng directed the pilot and will co-executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce in association with Fake Empire, reports Variety.

