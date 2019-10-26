You are here:

Batwoman, Nancy Drew get full season orders at CW after three airings each in October

Batwoman and Nancy Drew have received full-season pick up at the CW.

Batwoman, stars Ruby Rose as Kate Kane, a cousin of the Dark Knight who happens to be a homosexual, while Nancy Drew, a contemporary spin on the popular book series by Carolyn Keene, features Kennedy McMann as the intrepid young sleuth.

According to Deadline, the full-season orders come after three airings each for both the shows.

Batwoman premiered on 6 October and Nancy Drew started airing from 9 October.

With her role in the series, Rose plays the first openly gay superhero to headline a TV series.

A stand-alone series about Batwoman, whose real name is Kate Kane, was in development for the 2019-20 TV season. In it, Kane is described as a highly-trained street fighter with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind.

Rose wrote 7 August on Instagram that she's "thrilled and honored" and "an emotional wreck" over the news of her casting. As a young, gay person, she never felt represented on TV.

Check out Ruby Rose's post

The actress gained stardom when she was cast in season three of Netflix's Orange is the New Black. Check out a poster on CW's Nancy Drew

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2019 17:13:22 IST