Batwoman: Marcos Siega replaces David Nutter as pilot director; Dougray Scott joins cast of The CW show

David Nutter has stepped down as the director of The CW's Batwoman pilot citing personal reasons, The Wrap has reported. Meanwhile, the show has added Scottish actor Dougray Scott to its cast for the pilot episode.

Nutter, who has previously helmed several episodes of Game of Thrones, including the 'Red Wedding' episode, has been replaced by Marcos Siega (of The Vampire Diaries fame) to take over the directorial reigns. Nutter will now be associated with Batwoman in the capacity of an executive producer.

Batwoman, led by Ruby Rose in the titular character, will see Scott playing Jacob Kane, father to Rose's character in the show. Jacob Kane is a former military colonel who bears a grudge against Batman and believes that he can protect Gotham city better than the Dark Knight ever could. However, his contempt towards vigilantes soon puts him in conflict with the city's newest caped crusader, who also happens to be his own daughter.

The character of Batwoman was introduced in a December crossover event between the network's other DC Comics shows, Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl.

The standalone series about Batwoman, whose real name is Kate Kane, is in development for the 2019-20 TV season. Kane is described as a highly-trained street fighter with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind.

Batwoman is written by Caroline Dries, who will executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 12:52:50 IST