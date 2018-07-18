The CW, DC comics all set to introduce Batwoman TV series; show will star first openly LGBT+ superhero

The character of Batwoman will debut in December at the annual DC Comics crossover event between The CW's four shows - The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl. The news of the character's appearance in this year's crossover event was first announced by Arrow star Stephen Amell in May.

The network is also going to develop a separate TV series, which will see a first openly LGBT superhero headlining any live-action show or movie, reports Business Insider. The script of the TV series will be penned by Caroline Dries (of Vampire Diaries and Smallville). The casting of the show should also begin soon, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

The show's synopsis describes the character of Kate Kane as someone who is "an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence." But, she also has her own demons, which she must overcome in order to be the city's symbol of hope.

According to Indiewire, Batwoman first appeared in the DC Comics universe in 1956 and has since then undergone several changes. In 2006, her modern incarnation was introduced as Kate Kane, who is of Jewish descent.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 12:30 PM