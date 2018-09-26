You are here:

Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection: Shraddha, Shahid Kapoor's film makes Rs 29 cr in first five days

FP Staff

Sep,26 2018 15:54:26 IST

After the groundbreaking success of Stree, Shraddha Kapoor takes on the box office with Batti Gul Meter Chalu. However, her social drama with Shahid Kapoor and Divyendu Sharma has failed to replicate the success of her horror comedy with Rajkummar Rao. Shree Narayan Singh's film on frequent power cuts and exorbitant electricity bills has garnered Rs 29.33 crore in the first five days of its release.

A still from Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Image via Twitter/@shahidkapoorfc

Compared to Kapoor's previous film Padmaavat, Batti Gul Meter Chalu's box office collection seems strictly mediocre. His invested performance in the film has nonetheless been appreciated while Singh's direction hasn't struck a chord with many. Stree, Amar Kaushik's film which combines drama, horror, thrill and romance, has already become 2018's most profitable film. Currently in its fourth week, the Dinesh Vijan production has raked in Rs 120.93 crore so far. After four extremely fruitful weeks, the film is now gradually fading away.

Amidst the showering of accolades Vijan confirmed that the movie will have a sequel.

