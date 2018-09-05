John Abraham on Batla House: Start shooting from 1 November, will announce release date on 15 August, 2019

Mumbai: Actor John Abraham, who was last seen onscreen in Satyameva Jayate has said he will start shooting of his forthcoming film Batla House from 1 November.

John Abraham was interacting with media at the special screening of Gali Guleiyan on 4 September in Mumbai.

Talking about his forthcoming release Batla House, John said, "We will start workshops for the film from next week. We will start shooting of that film from 1 November and we will be finishing the film by 5 January."

He said he would announce release date of that film on 15 August, 2019. "So, it's all planned, but I think we will have to do a lot of research for the film. I did workshops for RAW and Parmanu and Madras Cafe and I think doing workshops brings lot of difference to your performance," he said.

John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate has managed to cross 90 crore mark after its Independence day release. Talking about success of the film, John said, "It's a very nice feeling, but I am not one of those who get complacent with a film's success and now I am moving to my next film."

"My next film will be RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) and with every film, you have to prove a point and after RAW, I will be doing Batla House and it goes on so, overall very happy with audience response to Satyameva Jayate".

John Abraham's production house JA Entertainment has produced successful films like Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe and Parmanu -- The Story of Pokharan. When asked what made him a producer, he said, "I became a producer because I wasn't getting film offers of my choice."

He started creating content on his own. "My first produced film's story (Vicky Donor) was so good but I didn't fit in for that part so, we took Ayushmann (Khurrana) for that film and I believe that JA Entertainment is one of the best content creators in the industry today and I am very proud of it," he said.

Batla House will be the second collaboration of Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham after Salaam-E-Ishq.

In the film, John is likely to play the character of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who spearheaded the infamous 2008 Batla House Encounter case.

It will be shot in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Nepal.

