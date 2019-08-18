Batla House box office collection: John Abraham's action-thriller earns Rs 10.90 cr on Day 3

John Abraham's film Batla House has witnessed a growth in its earnings on the third day of release. Despite competition from Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's Mission Mangal, the action thriller is being appreciated by the audience, according to trade analysts.

On the third day of its release, Batla House recorded a collection of Rs 10.90 crore, taking its current total to Rs 35.29 crore.

Here are the latest box office figures for Batla House.

#BatlaHouse shows substantial growth on Day 3... Has been appreciated and that is reflecting in its numbers, despite a strong opponent... Should witness solid growth today [Sun]... Thu 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr. Total: ₹ 35.29 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2019

Known for appearing in patriotic dramas like Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate, and his last release Romeo Akbar Walter, John has once again dabbled in the genre with Batla House.

The film sees Abraham as DCP Sanjay Kumar Yadav (based on the real-life character of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav). The police officer is the recipient of eight President Gallantry Awards.

Batla House follows the encounters of alleged Indian Mujahideen terrorists in the Batla House locality of New Delhi. Two suspected terrorists were reportedly gunned down in the September 2008 shootout and two others were arrested while one accused escaped.

An accused in the ongoing Batla House encounter case had filed a plea demanding a stay on the film's release, saying it would adversely affect his trial. However, the film was greenlit by the Delhi High Court after the makers agreed to some modifications, according to India Today.

Batla House is jointly produced by director Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It is Advani and Abraham's second collaboration after Salaam-E-Ishq. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Prakash Raj, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2019 12:43:26 IST