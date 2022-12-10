Malayalam filmmaker Basil Joseph has won the best director trophy at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2022 for his Netflix superhero movie Minnal Murali. The annual award gala, honouring the creative excellence of artists from the Asia-Pacific region, took place in Singapore on Thursday night.

The 32-year-old director said he felt proud to be a part of the Malayalam film industry and to represent India on an international stage. “I feel overwhelmed and honoured to be declared as the best director among 16 countries at the Asian Academy Awards 2022. Today, I feel prouder than ever to be a part of the Malayalam movie industry and to represent India on this stage,” Joseph posted on Twitter following his win.

Minnal Murali premiered on Netflix on December 24, 2021, in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English. The film revolves around a tailor, who gains special power after being struck by lightning. But to become the superhero of his hometown, he must take down an unexpected foe.

The movie, which features Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, Baiju, Femina George, Sneha Babu and P Balachandran, opened to positive reviews upon its release.

Indian cinematographer Shreya Dev Dube won the best cinematography trophy for her work in Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor-starrer Netflix thriller Thar. Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film released on Netflix in May.

“It’s a good feeling to be recognised as the best DOP by the @asianacademycreativeawards 2022 for Thar. Thank you!” she posted on Instagram.

Other winners at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2022 were Japan’s Akakusa Kid (best feature film); Korea’s Jung Hae-in (best actor) for his role in D.P; and Philippines’ Jodi Chrissie Sta. Maria (best actress) for The Broken Marriage Vow.

Taiwan won both best actor and actress in a supporting role for Wu Kang Ren in Netflix’s Light The Night and a posthumous victory for Liou Yiin-Shang for Still Me respectively.

