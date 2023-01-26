Basant Panchami 2023: Celebrity-inspired traditional looks for Saraswati Puja

Annually celebrated across the country, Basant Panchami marks the official end of winter and the onset of the spring season. Despite Holi being well-known for being a festival of colours, it is preceded by Basant Panchami, which celebrates spring with the colour yellow. The vibrant festival that welcomes spring witnesses the worship of goddess Saraswati through prayers and offerings that are especially yellow in colour. Therefore, people wear mostly yellow and gather in the community centre or temples to pray and spread positivity. Hence, as the country is all set to celebrate Basant Panchami on 26 January, we have pulled together some of the celebrity-inspired traditional looks to style on this special occasion:

It is impossible to begin the Basant Panchami style list without yellow being up on top. Beginning with India’s much loved traditional ensemble saree, the Saraswati Puja, if you do not wish to put a lot of effort, then in a bid to play safe, you can simply wrap a plain yellow saree, pairing it with statement pieces of jewellery and then you are good to go.

There is no denying the fact that as Saraswati Puja is inching closer, the season demands to paint the town yellow. But in case you do not wish to be monotonous, then don’t forget that you still have the option of colour contrasting, just like Kangana Ranaut. Bringing in the new style, a short Anarkali kurta was rarely seen paired atop a Patiala salwar. Well, that is now very much in trend. So ditch those gararas and twist the look.

While Banarasi silk is counted as one of the most loved and traditional fabrics in the nation, nothing beats a multi-colour Banarasi saree for any special occasion. If you are willing to put some extra effort into your whole traditional look, then you can give it all a final touch by tying your tresses in a sleek bun and either tucking flowers in it or wrapping a gajra around it. If you are wearing a brightly coloured saree, you can always tone it down with a nude makeup look.

Not in the mood to go with simply traditional this year? Well, don’t worry, as we got you covered with some of the best Indo-Western styles this season. Just like Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl, you can go for a very-in-trend dhoti skirt with a sleeveless crop top and can pair it all with a long see-through shrug. While chikankari work is never off-trend you can always choose a bit of bling for your celebrations. But remember to pair it all with matching statement pieces of jewelry.

In case you are in the mood for heavy-duty, traditional wear, then a netted saree with complete detailing is what you need for the occasion. Keeping the winters in mind and prioritising your style game as well, you can go with a full sleeves blouse. Either you can sport Kareena Kapoor Khan’s signature smokey eyes, with your heavily embellished saree or match it to the tone of your fabric. You can make it all visually appealing by pairing a heavily embellished saree with only statement earrings and keeping your neck empty.

