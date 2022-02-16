Bappi Lahiri is credited as a pioneer of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema during the 1970s to 1990s with songs like 'I am a disco dancer', 'Jimmy Jimmy', 'Intehaan ho gayi', 'Tamma Tamma Loge', 'Yaar bina chain kahan re', and 'Aaj rapat jaaye to', among others.

Ace singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on 15 February, leaving his admirers and the music fraternity in deep mourning. The 69-year-old died in a Mumbai hospital due to multiple health issues.

Bappi Lahiri died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight, Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the Mumbai hospital, told.

Born Alokesh Lahiri, the music composer is credited as a pioneer of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema during the 1970s to 1990s with songs like 'I am a disco dancer', 'Jimmy Jimmy', 'Intehaan ho gayi', 'Tamma Tamma Loge', 'Yaar bina chain kahan re', and 'Aaj rapat jaaye to', among others.

The last Bollywood song composed by him was 'Bhankas' from the film Baaghi 3, released in 2020.

As we remember the legend, here are some of Bappi Lahiri's most popular songs that ruled charts and hearts worldwide

'Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re' - Saaheb

Released in the year 1985, this movie featured Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh in the lead. Soon after the release of this song, it became a song of every household for its music and composition. The song became so popular that makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan fused a remake of it in their 2020 film.

'Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost' - Aap Ki Khatir

The song was featured in Aap Ki Khatir (1977) and featured Vinod Khanna and Rekha in the lead. This popular song is enhanced by Bappi Lahiri's bindaas voice that still sounds fresh and melodious.

'Ooh La La' - The Dirty Picture

Those who watched this movie will forever remember this song because of its music, lyrics and dance. The 2011 biographical musical drama featured Naseeruddin Shah, Vidya Balan in the lead. In the movie, Lahiri’s track Tu hai meri fantasy was one hit songs that was much loved by fans.

Dil Main Ho Tum from the movie Satyamev Jayate:

This song was featured in Vinod Khanna's lesser-known film Satyamev Jayate from the 80s. This track Dil Main Ho Tum was sung by Bappi Lahiri and was a remake of the Bengali song Chirodini Tumi Je Aamar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.