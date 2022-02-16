Veteran singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Wednesday

Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri died at a Mumbai hospital today. He was 69.

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies in Mumbai hospital, says doctor — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 16, 2022

The Veteran singer was admitted to the hospital last year after he was tested positive for coronavirus. However, Bappi Da was discharged soon. “Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Mr Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for Covid 19. He is under very good and expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital. Bappi dada’s family requests all those who came in contact with him in the recent past to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure,” a statement issued by his spokesperson back then read.

Bappi Lahiri is known for delivering popular songs in several films of late 1970s-80s like 'Chalte Chalte', 'Disco Dancer' & 'Sharaabi'.

The singer-composer is survived by his wife Chitrani Lahiri and his daughter and singer Rema Lahiri Bansal.