Bala box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's comedy makes Rs 61.73 cr by Day 5

FP Staff

Nov 13, 2019 12:31:54 IST

Amar Kaushik's sophomore directorial Bala has held its ground despite competition from big-budget films like Housefull 4. Led by Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays a young man struggling to accept the loss of his hair — his crowning glory — the comedy has now earned Rs 61.73 crore at the domestic box office.

Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Bala. Image from Twitter

Bala raked in Rs 8.26 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 9.52 crore on Tuesday. Trade analysts note the holiday of Guru Nanak Jayanti has proven beneficial for the box office performance of the film on Tuesday.

A Box Office India report predicts Bala can easily slide into the Rs 70 crore range, surpassing the earnings of Dream Girl in its first week of release.

While Khurrana battles premature balding, Bhumi Pednekar plays a dark-complexioned girl combating prejudice coming her way in the film. Yami Gautam is seen as a local Tik-Tok celebrity, whom Khurrana's character courts and eventually marries. Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi, Seema Pahwa, and Abhishek Banerjee too are part of the film.

Khurrana is often known to take up eclectic roles, including his debut Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Article 15and Dum Laga Ke Haisha. In Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, he will deal with the subject of homosexuality and the taboo surrounding it.

Recently, the actor gave a speech challenging the societal notions of masculinity. Titled as 'What makes a true Gentleman?', the video calls out forces of patriarchy and social norms that have reinforced various stereotypes around men over the years. The speech was penned by screenwriter Gaurav Solanki, who previously served as a writer on Ayushmann-starrer cop film Article 15.

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2019 12:42:09 IST

