BAFTA TV Awards 2019: Killing Eve wins top honours; Benedict Cumberbatch bags Best Actor award

London: Killing Eve emerged the biggest winner at BAFTA's British Academy Television Awards, scooping the trophies of best drama series and best leading actress for Jodie Comer.

A HUGE congratulations to the wonderful @jodiecomer who picked up the BAFTA for Leading Actress for her role in Killing Eve, dedicating the award to her Nana ✨ #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/ydd15JWJWJ — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 12, 2019

According to BAFTA official website, the hit show also took home the best supporting actress for Fiona Shaw. This was the first BAFTA victory for Comer, who essays Villanelle / Oksana Astankova, a psychopathic, skilled assassin who becomes obsessed with the MI5 officer who is tracking Eve, essayed by Sandra Oh.

Shaw said since she starred in the show "people have started to suspect I am a spy." She plays Carolyn Martens, head of the Russia Section at intelligence agency MI6. The BAFTA TV Award for best mini-series went to Patrick Melrose, beating out a fair competitor in A Very English Scandal.

Avengers: Endgame star Benedict Cumberbatch bagged the best leading actor award for his performance in Patrick Melrose. Hugh Grant from A Very English Scandal was a frontrunner for the win.

“I’m very used to being the bridesmaid, but not the bride” – but after 8 nominations, tonight #BenedictCumberbatch is awarded the BAFTA for Leading Actor #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/CciPR1wR8Q — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 12, 2019

"I'm very used to being the bridesmaid," quipped Cumberbatch, who won the trophy from his seventh BAFTA TV Award nod. The actor plays the title role in the show of a wealthy Englishman attempting to overcome his addictions and demons rooted in abuse by his cruel father and negligent mother.

He also thanked author Edward St Aubyn, on whose semi-biographical novels the mini-series is based, for his "wit and courage".

It was Grant's co-star Ben Whishaw who tasted success yet another time at the BAFTAs, winning the best supporting actor honour. Whishaw continues his winning streak from Golden Globes 2019 in the category.

This marks his second BAFTA TV Award after winning one in the leading actor category in 2013 for The Hollow Crown: Richard II.

Director Stephen Frears collected the award on Whishaw's behalf, who is currently starring off-Broadway in Norma Jeane Baker of Troy. The actor plays LGBTQ icon Norman Scott in the mini-series.

Drama Succession won BAFTA in the international category, edging out last year's winner The Handmaid’s Tale.

Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal scored the most nominations with 14 and 12, respectively, across both the TV and TV Craft Awards.

The BAFTA TV Craft Awards took place on 28 April, where A Very English Scandal win three, including best director for Frears. Killing Eve and Patrick Melrose took home two BAFTA Craft Awards each.

Graham Norton took over the hosting duties after a two-year hiatus.

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 17:47:13 IST

