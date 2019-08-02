Badshah critises YouTube for snubbing him following Paagal's record-breaking feat: India is at par with the world

Rapper Badshah set a new record when his recent release 'Paagal' garnered the largest number of views on YouTube in 24 hours, dethroning South Korean boy-band BTS.

The song raked in 76 million views in just a day, which has resulted in YouTube reevaluating "the way it judges records." The fact that YouTube has not credited Badshah for his achievement, has disappointed the rapper. He feels that his due recognition was not handed to him since he is not a popular artist outside of India, reports in.com.

In response to YouTube snubbing the artist, he was quoted by Livemint as saying, "We worked hard for this, promoted it worldwide. I don't want people abroad to see India like it's shown in a film like Slumdog Millionaire. We are at par with the world. And it's our time to shine."

"I am ecstatic and I am overwhelmed with the amount of love we have received in the last 24 hours," Badshah had said in a statement.

"'Paagal' was made with the focused intent of taking music from India across borders and making our presence felt. My fans just went all out to help me achieve my dream. We're going big with this one," he added about the song, which released on Sony Music India's YouTube channel.

The record was previously held by Korean K-pop sensation BTS for their song 'Boy With Luv', followed by Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do'. BTS' music video, featuring Halsey, achieved 74,600,000 views from 12-13 April this year within 24 hours of its release.

Directed by globally acclaimed Miami-based artist Marlon Pena, the song was shot across various iconic locations in Los Angeles.

