Badshah's new track 'Paagal' becomes most viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours, dethroning BTS

FP Staff

Jul 12, 2019 17:01:51 IST

Indian rap artist Badshah has set a new record with his recent release 'Paagal'. The song has garnered the largest number of views on YouTube in 24 hours dethroning South Korean boy-band BTS. With 76 million views over the span of one day, the single is trending in seven countries across the world.

"I am ecstatic and I am overwhelmed with the amount of love we have received in the last 24 hours," Badshah said in a statement.

"'Paagal' was made with the focused intent of taking music from India across borders and making our presence felt. My fans just went all out to help me achieve my dream. We're going big with this one," he added about the song, which released on Sony Music India's YouTube channel.

Check out the tweet:

Earlier today, Badshah took to social media to thank his fans and wrote, "Representing India. Heading towards global domination"

The record was previously held by Korean K-pop sensation BTS for their song 'Boy with Luv', followed by Taylor Swift's 'Look what you made me do'. BTS' music video, featuring Halsey, achieved 74,600,000 views from 12-13 April this year within 24 hours of its release.

Directed by globally acclaimed Miami-based artist Marlon Pena, the song was shot across various iconic locations in Los Angeles.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 17:01:51 IST

