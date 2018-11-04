Badhaai Ho box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-Neena Gupta comedy crosses Rs 100 cr mark

Ayushmann Khurrana's family comedy Badhaai Ho has now earned Rs 100.10 crore in box office earnings across the country in the third weekend since its release. Trade analysts had previously predicted that the film may be able to join the 100 crore club depending on how strong it trends till the release of Aamir Khan's period drama Thugs of Hindostan.

#BadhaaiHo remains UNSHAKABLE and UNSTOPPABLE even in Week 3... Crosses ₹ 💯 cr on Day 17... [Week 3] Fri 2.35 cr, Sat 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 100.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 4, 2018

The Amit Sharma directorial had a budget of Rs 25 crores, reports Forbes.

Audiences and critics alike have appreciated it for its simplicity, and endearing narrative. Featuring Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, Badhaai Ho charts the journey of the Kaushik family after a sudden pregnancy hilariously disrupts the delicate balance in the middle-class household.

The film has become one of the highest grossing films of 2018 joining Padmaavat, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid, Baaghi 2, Raazi, Race 3, Sanju, Gold and Stree.

Badhaai Ho is the tenth film to cross the 100 crore mark this year.

Updated Date: Nov 04, 2018 15:51 PM