Rajkumar Santoshi to direct romantic comedy BadBoy, says he's excited to work on his 'favourite genre'

Rajkumar Santoshi, known for films such as Ghayal, Andaz Apna Apna, Khakee and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, is all set to wear the director's hat again for the upcoming quirky romantic comedy titled BadBoy.

Santoshi confirmed the news in a statement obtained by Indo-Asian News Services.

"I have explored many genres in the arena of filmmaking. One of my favourite genre is romantic comedies. We have come up with an interesting and quirky story with BadBoy and together with producer Sajid Qureshi hope to give audiences an exciting entertainer," Santoshi was quoted as saying.

As per the same statement, the film went on floors on Saturday, 18 May and that he will be working with debutants for the projects. No further details have been shared.

"I am extremely excited to commence the shoot from today and looking forward to work with the debutants," he added.

Here is the tweet with the official announcement

Rajkumar Santoshi starts new film... A quirky young romantic comedy... Titled #BadBoy... Produced by Sajid Qureshi... Official announcement: pic.twitter.com/xlOqB0HAhq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2019

The filmmaker most recent movie is the 2013 action comedy Phata Poster Nikhla Hero. The film featured Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz, and was loosely based on Guru starring Mithun, Sridevi, Shakti Kapoor.

Updated Date: May 19, 2019 15:36:53 IST

