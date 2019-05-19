You are here:

Rajkumar Santoshi to direct romantic comedy BadBoy, says he's excited to work on his 'favourite genre'

FP Staff

May 19, 2019 15:36:53 IST

Rajkumar Santoshi, known for films such as Ghayal, Andaz Apna Apna, Khakee and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, is all set to wear the director's hat again for the upcoming quirky romantic comedy titled BadBoy.

Rajkumar Santoshi to direct romantic comedy BadBoy, says hes excited to work on his favourite genre

Rajkumar Santoshi. Image from Twitter/@funclickearn

Santoshi confirmed the news in a statement obtained by Indo-Asian News Services. 

"I have explored many genres in the arena of filmmaking. One of my favourite genre is romantic comedies. We have come up with an interesting and quirky story with BadBoy and together with producer Sajid Qureshi hope to give audiences an exciting entertainer," Santoshi was quoted as saying.

As per the same statement, the film went on floors on Saturday, 18 May and that he will be working with debutants for the projects. No further details have been shared.

"I am extremely excited to commence the shoot from today and looking forward to work with the debutants," he added.

Here is the tweet with the official announcement

The filmmaker most recent movie is the 2013 action comedy Phata Poster Nikhla Hero. The film featured Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz, and was loosely based on Guru starring Mithun, Sridevi, Shakti Kapoor.

Updated Date: May 19, 2019 15:36:53 IST

tags: BadBoy , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Rajkumar Santoshi , Sajid Qureshi

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Before Student of the Year 2, all you need to know about its two leading ladies — Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday

Before Student of the Year 2, all you need to know about its two leading ladies — Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday

Mirzapur actress Shriya Pilgaonkar joins Sunny Kaushal, Rukhsar Dhillon in upcoming film Bhangra Paa Le

Mirzapur actress Shriya Pilgaonkar joins Sunny Kaushal, Rukhsar Dhillon in upcoming film Bhangra Paa Le

Ajay Devgn fan battling cancer appeals him to stop endorsing tobacco products

Ajay Devgn fan battling cancer appeals him to stop endorsing tobacco products