Mithun Chakraborty's youngest son Namashi to make his Bollywood debut in Rajkumar Santoshi's rom-com Bad Boy

Mithun Chakraborty's youngest son Namashi and producer Sajid Qureshi's daughter Amrin will make their Hindi film debut with Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film, Bad Boy. The film went on floors on 18 May.

According to Qureshi's statement to Mumbai Mirror, the debutantes were selected after several rounds of auditions. Before filming began, the actors also had to undergo acting workshops.

The movie will be filmed over a span of two months in Mumbai and Bangalore. While the majority of the shooting will be done in Bangalore, a few songs will be shot outside India. Santoshi said that they have tentatively set the film for a Diwali release. Housefull 4 and Saand Ki Aankh too have booked the same date.

The announcement poster of Bad Boy was unveiled on 18 May.

"I have explored many genres in the arena of filmmaking. One of my favourite genre is romantic comedies. We have come up with an interesting and quirky story with Bad Boy and together with producer Sajid Qureshi hope to give audiences an exciting entertainer," Santoshi said in a statement, during the announcement.

The filmmaker's most recent movie was the 2013 action comedy Phata Poster Nikhla Hero. The film featured Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz, and was loosely based on Guru, starring Mithun, Sridevi and Shakti Kapoor.

Mithun's eldest son Mahaakshay Chakraborty made his Bollywood debut back in 2008 with Jimmy, where he played a DJ who is falsely accused of murder. The role earned him a nomination for at Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:42:31 IST

