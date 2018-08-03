Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter under review by LA District Attorney over sexual assault case

Los Angeles: Nick Carter, a member of the popular group the Backstreet Boys, is under review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office in connection with a sex assault case.

The case against Carter, 38, was presented by the Santa Monica Police Department on 31 July, the district attorney's office told Fox News on 2 August.

The investigation follows a police report filed against Carter in February. The report, in turn, arises from an an incident that's alleged to have taken in 2003.

The Santa Monica police had said earlier this year that a report was filed against Carter, and that an investigation was underway, but the department did not identify the person involved in the report.

Around the same time, former pop star Melissa Schuman tweeted that she was "finally doing what I thought I could no longer do", seemingly confirming that she had filed the report against Carter, reports Fox News.

I’m finally doing what I thought I could no longer do. Im filing a police report #timesup ✊🏻 #bebrave #bethechange #metoo thank you @RAINN for empowering me to take this step. — MelissaSchuman (@MelissaSchuman) February 7, 2018

In November 2017, Schuman wrote in a blog post that she was "forced to engage in an act against my will", maintaining that Carter took her virginity when she was 18 and he was 22.

Carter said he was "shocked and saddened" by the accusations, and insisted that Schuman "never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual".

(Also read: Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter accused of sexual misconduct by another underage girl)

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 09:29 AM