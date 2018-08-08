Bacardí NH7 Weekender returns to Pune, reveals lineup featuring Hiatus Kaiyote, Salim-Sulaiman, RITVIZ

With its ninth edition, Bacardí NH7 Weekender returns home, Pune on December 7-9. The festival, which is popular for hosting acts across a variety of genres, released the lineup for this year's festival boasting names from ranging rock bands God Is An Astronaut and The Contortionist to homebrewed electronic acts Dualist Inquiry, RITVIZ as well as comic artists like Biswa, Ashish Shakya, Sapan Verma for starters.

Bollywood's Salim - Sulaiman will be bringing Sufi music to life alongside acoustic sets by Aditi Ramesh, Jay Abo, Ladies The Twin Effect, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and more. However, that's not it; The LaFontaines, Pineapple Express India will also be gracing the event with their fusion music while ALL OK, Azadi Records Showcase, SIRI and Paper Queen are gearing up to spit fire at this year's Weekender. Two-time Grammy Award-nominated quartet Hiatus Kaiyote will be working their magic on the stage to liven up the crowd with their R&B vibes.

Additionally, When Chai Met Toast, Lagori, Dewdrops, Shadow and Light, Kush Upadhyay are making their way to Weekender with their Indie tunes.

The full list of performances is yet to be released.

Similar to previous instalments of the festival, this version of the Weekender is also touted to have second-to-none billed artists, a flea market and spell bounding art installations.

