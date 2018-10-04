Baazaar: Yo Yo Honey Singh song Billionaire, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Elli Avram, is a formulaic dance number

The newest song from Baazaar, titled 'Billionaire', has arrived and it is as stylised as the film promises to be. With Saif Ali Khan, debutante and former Bigg Boss contestant Elli Avram, the Yo Yo Honey Singh track is an out-and-out dance number, set against bright LED digital boards that glimmer with status of changing Sensex numbers.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has carved a niche for himself, creating party anthems that are mostly set in night-clubs, such as 'Boss's Party All Night' and 'Lungi Dance' from Chennai Express. 'Billionaire' follows the same template, where Saif Ali Khan and debuntant Rohan Mehra break character and the fourth wall to engage with the audience. The number has been sung by Simar Kaur and Yo Yo Honey Singh, and the hook line has been iterated by Singhsta.

Based on the dynamic stock market, the film sees Saif Ali Khan as a key player with Rohan Mehra playing an aspiring and promising stockbroker. Whereas Radhika Apte plays a thriving businessperson, Chitrangada Singh is seen playing the wife to Saif's Shakun Kothari in the film.

Directed by Gauravv K Chawla and produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures in association with Kyta Productions and B4U Enteratinment and Emmay Entratinment, Baazaar releases worldwide on 26 October.

