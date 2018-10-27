Baazaar box office collection: Saif Ali Khan's business drama amasses Rs 3.07 cr on opening day

Saif Ali Khan's latest release, business drama Baazaar, hit the screens on Friday and amassed Rs 3.07 crore on its opening day. While it opened slow in the morning, as per film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh, the film picked up its pace in the latter half of the day.

#Baazaar had an extremely poor start in the morning shows, but picked up pace during the course of the day... Has fared much better than the recent Saif Ali Khan starrers... Mumbai circuit is driving the biz... Fri ₹ 3.07 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2018

Adarsh also said the Mumbai circuit saw the most number of footfalls for Baazaar, starring debutant Rohan Mehra, Radhika Apte and Chitrangda Singh in the lead. The film is competing with a number of films this week at the box office, most notably with Badhaai Ho, which has remained strong even after a week of its release. The Amit Sharma directorial currently stands at Rs 69.50 crores.

#BadhaaiHo remains unaffected by the plethora of new releases... Remains the first choice of moviegoers... North circuits are contributing enormously to its super score... Expected to grow on second Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 3.40 cr. Total: ₹ 69.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2018

Updated Date: Oct 27, 2018 14:26 PM