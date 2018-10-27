You are here:

Baazaar box office collection: Saif Ali Khan's business drama amasses Rs 3.07 cr on opening day

FP Staff

Oct,27 2018 14:26:23 IST

Saif Ali Khan's latest release, business drama Baazaar, hit the screens on Friday and amassed Rs 3.07 crore on its opening day. While it opened slow in the morning, as per film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh, the film picked up its pace in the latter half of the day.

Saif Ali Khan in the first look of Baazaar. Image via Twitter

Adarsh also said the Mumbai circuit saw the most number of footfalls for Baazaar, starring debutant Rohan Mehra, Radhika Apte and Chitrangda Singh in the lead.  The film is competing with a number of films this week at the box office, most notably with Badhaai Ho, which has remained strong even after a week of its release. The Amit Sharma directorial currently stands at Rs 69.50 crores.

