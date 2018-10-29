You are here:

Baazaar, Badhaai Ho, Tumbbad box office collection: Saif Ali Khan's film collects Rs 11.93 cr on opening weekend

FP Staff

Oct,29 2018 17:11:54 IST

Baazaar, Saif Ali Khan's newest release which hit screens on 26 October has now amassed Rs 11.93 cr in box office earnings. The stock market drama had a slow opening day and only managed to collect Rs 3.07 crores. Baazaar witnessed a growth on the second day (Rs 4.10 crore) and third day (Rs 4.76 crore) of its release.

Saif ali Khan in Baazaar. Image via Twitter/@Subrata56010558

Trade analysts had previously said that the film, which also stars Radhika Apte, Rohan Mehra and Chitrangada Singh was doing well in Mumbai. Baazaar has performed well in comparison to Khan's previous films like Chef and Kaalakaandi.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho is still reigning the Indian box office. The film witnessed a substantial growth in the second weekend since its release. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 8.15 crore, taking its total numbers fo Rs 84.25 crore. It was previously predicted by trade analysts that the film had the potential to cross the 100 crore mark.

The horror flick Tumbbad, which was the first Indian film to open Venice Film Festival's Critics' Week in August, is currently in its third week at the box office and has amassed Rs 10. 14 crore so far.

