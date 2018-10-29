Baazaar, Badhaai Ho, Tumbbad box office collection: Saif Ali Khan's film collects Rs 11.93 cr on opening weekend

Baazaar, Saif Ali Khan's newest release which hit screens on 26 October has now amassed Rs 11.93 cr in box office earnings. The stock market drama had a slow opening day and only managed to collect Rs 3.07 crores. Baazaar witnessed a growth on the second day (Rs 4.10 crore) and third day (Rs 4.76 crore) of its release.

#Baazaar witnessed a positive upturn on Day 2 and Day 3... Mumbai circuit is dominating its biz... Weekdays are extremely crucial... Has to maintain the pace for a respectable Week 1 total... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 4.10 cr, Sun 4.76 cr. Total: ₹ 11.93 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2018

Trade analysts had previously said that the film, which also stars Radhika Apte, Rohan Mehra and Chitrangada Singh was doing well in Mumbai. Baazaar has performed well in comparison to Khan's previous films like Chef and Kaalakaandi.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho is still reigning the Indian box office. The film witnessed a substantial growth in the second weekend since its release. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 8.15 crore, taking its total numbers fo Rs 84.25 crore. It was previously predicted by trade analysts that the film had the potential to cross the 100 crore mark.

#BadhaaiHo continues to soar high... Witnesses substantial growth on second Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.60 cr, Sun 8.15 cr. Total: ₹ 84.25 cr.#BadhaaiHo biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 66.10 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 18.15 cr

Total: ₹ 84.25 cr

India biz.

SUPER HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2018

The horror flick Tumbbad, which was the first Indian film to open Venice Film Festival's Critics' Week in August, is currently in its third week at the box office and has amassed Rs 10. 14 crore so far.

#Tumbbad [Week 3] Fri 20 lakhs, Sat 45 lakhs, Sun 50 lakhs. Total: ₹ 10.14 cr. India biz.#Tumbbad biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 5.85 cr

Week 2: ₹ 3.14 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 1.15 cr

Total: ₹ 10.14 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2018

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2018 17:40 PM