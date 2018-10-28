Baazaar, Badhaai Ho box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-Neena Gupta comedy predicted to cross 100 cr mark

Saif Ali Khan's stock market drama, Baazaar, had a slow opening day with just Rs 3.07 crore in earnings. However, the film, which also stars Rohan Mehra, Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh picked up pace on Day 2 of its release and amassed Rs 4.10 crore, which took its its total collection to Rs 7.17 crore. According to trade analysts, Baazaar witnessed a growth of 35.55%.

#Baazaar picks up pace on Day 2... Witnesses 33.55% growth, which is a healthy trend... Needs to regain lost ground by scoring higher numbers on Day 3 and also on weekdays... Mumbai circuit is performing better... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 4.10 cr. Total: ₹ 7.17 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 28, 2018

Koimoi reports that the film has performed better compared to Khan's previous releases - Chef and Kaalkaandi.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana's family comedy Badhaai Ho is performing exceptionally well at the Indian box office and has witnessed a growth of 91.18%. The film, which focuses on the issue of an unplanned pregnancy in older women currently stands at Rs 80 crore. Trade analysts are of the view that the film may be able to join the 100 crore club depending on how strong it trends till the release of Aamir Khan's period drama Thugs of Hindostan.

#BadhaaiHo will cruise past ₹ 80 cr mark today... Second Sat witnessed 91.18% growth… Question is, will it join the ₹ 100 cr Club?... Much depends on how strong it trends till #TOH arrives in #Diwali... [Week 2] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 76 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 28, 2018

