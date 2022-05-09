Director Hansal Mehta shares his perception of love that he portrayed in his story of Amazon Prime Video's Modern Love, Mumbai called 'Baai'.

Amazon Prime Video's Modern Love, Mumbai is capturing the glances from all the corners ever since the release of its intriguing trailer. The anthology consists of 6 beautiful love stories of different kinds and is eagerly awaited by the audience.

Modern love, Mumbai is a wonderful creation by the prominent filmmakers of Indian cinema - Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bharadwaj, Nupoor Asthana, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, and Alankrita Shrivastava, who has created the magic of their visionary storytelling in this anthology that will explore the different shades of love in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

One of the terrific filmmakers, Hansal Mehta, who has shown the brilliance of his storytelling in an anthology before with Das Kahaniyaan, this time he is back with a mind-blowing story of love called 'Baai' in Modern Love, Mumbai. While sharing his perception of love, he said "If the connection of two souls had to take a tangible form, it would embody itself through love. To me, that’s really what love is when one is unconditionally accepted for who they are, without any barriers or prejudices. Baai captures and honours that unconditional love, one that we inherently seek irrespective of the nature of the relationship. It’s an ode to love that’s free from the burden of labels and the pressures of conforming".

Modern Love, Mumbai starts streaming on 13th May 2022, across 240 countries and territories.

