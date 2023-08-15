For all of those who have seen season 2 of Made In Heaven currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, there’s a bit where Radhika Apte is dressed as a Dalit bride for her wedding. And now, Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of B.R. Ambedkar, is impressed. Here’s how filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan responded to his praise.

Ambedkar’s statement

I absolutely loved the assertion, defiance and resistance of the Dalit woman character — Pallavi. For those Vanchits and Bahujans who have watched the episode — Assert your identity and only then you gain political prominence. As Pallavi puts it, “Everything is about the politics. Jai Bhim.

Ghaywan wrote- “This is everything! Thank you so much, sir!”

This is everything! Thank you so much, sir! 💙💙 https://t.co/1fhE3LkJrF — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) August 14, 2023

Jim Sarbh on the world of Made In Heaven

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Jim Sarbh spoke about the show and said, “ One of the best parts about the show is that it has the ability to show people in their moral quandaries or in hypocritical situations where they would prefer to fix something outside of themselves rather than inside of themselves because that’s hard. I like that you can have somebody doing things you may not think is a good thing at all, and somehow we are on their side through it because we understand them and their motivations.”