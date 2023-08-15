Made in Heaven season 2 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. And in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, two of its key actors Jim Sarbh and Arjun Mathur talk about their respective characters, the world of the series, and working with as many as six directors on one set.

The initial reviews suggest you all have made a near perfect show. What do you feel people have been able to connect with, what has drawn them into this world you all have created?

Jim says, “One of the best parts about the show is that it has the ability to show people in their moral quandaries or in hypocritical situations where they would prefer to fix something outside of themselves rather than inside of themselves because that’s hard. I like that you can have somebody doing things you may not think is a good thing at all, and somehow we are on their side through it because we understand them and their motivations.”

Arjun continues, “The connection that was made in season was really strong, so I know what people fell in love with in season, is all there in season two. There are more complexities of the characters and their journeys, I think that’s something the audiences connect with. They are connecting with the characters, the brides and grooms, and their families. I think that shows in every frame. They can see the frames and praise the meticulousness of the work behind.”

Jim you have told real life stories and played real life characters on so many occasions, but what do you have to say about the character of Adil Khanna, the conflicts he goes through his emotions.

People have been asking me this a lot lately, about this real life thing because it’s true. Weirdly, I have been in a lot of stories based on true events which is strange because that’s not been some goal of mine. In regards to Adil, patriarchal, Delhi boy, doesn’t know how to manage his emotions, converts his girlfriend to anger very quickly. I mean he’s ridiculous, his pregnant girlfriend is giving him some advice about being a better person. He’s a bit boorish and brash but he’s also funny sometimes, and it’s fun to be that confident. That’s the most fun about plying this character of Adil. He’s bewildered and hurt, but overcompensating that with confidence.

Jim when you’re a part of a show that has four directors an ensemble of actors, is there any room for improvisation or is it following the script from start to finish?

No, it’s pretty close to the script, 98% close to the script. There are some words that come in between sentences and dialogues spontaneously and it’s allowed, otherwise it’s pretty much sticking to the script.

Arjun adds, “Also because Alankrita, Zoya, and Reema are also the writers, they are a lot more certain about how things are supposed to be done. I also experienced this with Neeraj and Prashant, very pleasantly also, they kind of placed a lot more trust because they also stepped into it without being writers so they would ask the actors sometimes about how certain things should be done. They were very collaborative throughout.”