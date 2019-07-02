Aziz Ansari's new Netflix comedy special, directed by Spike Jonze, to release on 9 July

Aziz Ansari's new stand-up special "Aziz Ansari Right Now" is all set to drop on Netflix on July 9.

In a surprise announcement, the streaming service released a teaser of the stand-up special, which was filmed during one of his performances at Brooklyn as a part of his ongoing international tour, Road to Nowhere, reported IndieWire.

Check out the official announcement here

It will be the first project from Ansari after the second season of his show Master of None ended.

Aziz Ansari Right Now has been helmed by Her and Being John Malkovich director Spike Jonze.

Before his stint at directing Aziz Ansari: Live at Madison Square Garden, Ansari previously worked with fellow former Human Giant member Jason Woliner and Shut Up and Play the Hits duo Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern.

Ansari has taken an almost complete break from TV and film in the last couple years due to the sexual misconduct allegation made against him in January of 2018.

The comedian addressed the allegation during a pop-up show stage in February, in front of an audience of about 200, saying he needed time to think through what he wanted to say, because the incident was “a terrifying thing to talk about.”

"There were times I felt really upset and humiliated and embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible this person felt this way. But you know, after a year, how I feel about it is, I hope it was a step forward. It made me think about a lot, and I hope I’ve become a better person," he explained.

However, it is unclear about the possibility of a third season of Master of None.

Last year, Netflix Originals VP Cindy Holland said the streaming service was open to Ansari's return for another installment of the Emmy-winning show.

Aziz Ansari Right Now marks third special for Ansari to arrive directly on Netflix.

