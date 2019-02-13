Aziz Ansari addresses #MeToo allegation in stand-up set: 'Felt humiliated...but I've become a better person'

Actor and comedian Aziz Ansari was accused of sexual misconduct by a New York based photographer in 2018. He has now, for the first time, publicly addressed the allegations.

The Master of None star addressed the incident at his pop show set on 11 February in New York, reports Vulture. He told the audience that there were two reasons why he never spoke about the incident. He said that first he needed to process and decide what he wanted to say and secondly, he found it to be a "terrifying thing to talk about".

"There were times I felt really upset and humiliated and embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible this person felt this way. But you know, after a year, how I feel about it is, I hope it was a step forward. It made me think about a lot, and I hope I’ve become a better person," he explained.

Ansari also brought up a conversation he had with his friend, where he was told to reassess his past dates. He added that the situation gave him "perspective" on his life and was grateful he could perform comedy.

Ansari, 34, who shot to international fame with the popularity of his Netflix comedy, was accused of coercing the photographer into having oral sex with him. The woman, who goes by the changed name 'Grace', said she met Ansari at the 2017 Emmy Awards. She presented her allegations in a first-hand account of how she went on a date with the comedian, which allegedly ended with him violating her consent.

