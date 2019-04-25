Aziz Ansari to bring his Road to Nowhere stand-up comedy tour to Mumbai and Delhi in May

Actor-and-comedian Aziz Ansari will be heading to India this May for his stand-up tour Road to Nowhere. The tickets are scheduled to go live today at 3 PM on BookMyShow.

According to Ansari's official website, he will perform two shows in Mumbai and New Delhi from 24-26 May. The tour began in Boston on 6 February, 2019 and is likely to end in July.

This is Ansari's first stand-up tour since allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him. He was accused by a 22-year-old photographer in January 2018, who claimed that the comedian forced her into having oral sex with him and engaged in other forms of sexual misconduct during the night they spent together. The woman anonymously spoke about how she went on a date with the comedian, and ended up crying in an Uber on her way home, to Babe.

Ansari responded to the claims stating he was "surprised and concerned". The Master of None actor mentioned that he took time to process the allegations against him and chose to reply privately on the matter. He added that he would continue to support the #MeToo movement, and said it was "necessary and long overdue.”

In February 2019, at a pop-up show in New York City, Ansari publicly addressed the allegations for the first time. "It made me think about a lot, and I hope I’ve become a better person," he told the audience.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 14:50:04 IST

