Aziz Ansari announces first stand-up tour 'Road to Nowhere', since sexual misconduct allegations

Comedian Aziz Ansari has announced his first stand-up tour since sexual misconduct allegations against him earlier this year, reports Deadline. The tour is titled Road to Nowhere. Ansari made the announcement through his official Twitter account.

New tour dates for 2019. On sale this week. Click here for cities. See ya on the road ding dongs. https://t.co/qVcEQZXjfn pic.twitter.com/tS8Ia31OMQ — Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) November 27, 2018

The tour is scheduled to begin in Boston on 6 February, 2019 and finish off in New York in May. Road to Nowhere will thus cover almost 30 cities which includes Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Seattle, Memphis, and Vancouver.

Ansari was accused by a 22-year-old photographer in January 2018, who claimed that the comedian forced her into having oral sex with him and engaged in other form of sexual misconduct during one night they spent together. The woman anonymously spoke about how she went on a date with the comedian, and ended up crying in an Uber on her way home, to Babe.

Ansari responded to the claims stating he was "surprised and concerne". He mentioned that he took time to process the allegations against him and chose to reply privately on the matter. He added that he would continue to support the #MeToo movement that arose in Hollywood, and said it was "necessary and long overdue.”

Updated Date: Nov 28, 2018 11:09 AM