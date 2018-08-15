You are here:

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap to debut as director with slice-of-life drama

FP Staff

Aug,15 2018 11:33:07 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap will soon debut as a director with a slice-of-life drama set in Mumbai. Kashyap has previously helmed a short film Toffee, produced by Khurrana and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, according to Hindustan Times.

Ayushmann Khurrana with Tahira Kashyap. Twitter @Ayushmann_Team

The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by T Series' Bhushan Kumar and Ellipsis Entertainment's Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar. This project will mark the third collaboration between the production houses, after Suresh Triveni's debut with Tumhari Sulu starring Vidya Balan and more recently, Soumik Sen's second feature Cheat India with Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

A statement from the producers read: "Tahira has worn several hats…. from being the programming head of a radio station in the North to a theatre writer-director, author, teacher of mass communication and journalism, and short film-maker. Her incredible stories are rooted in realism and heart. We are delighted to back her debut journey and look forward to making many more movies with her."

The casting for the upcoming film is ongoing and will be announced soon. The makers expect it to go into production in early 2019.

Meanwhile, Khurrana will be seen next as a visually impaired pianist in Sriram Raghavan's (of Badlapur fame) neo-noir thriller Andhadhun. The film also stars Radhika Apte and Tabu in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 11:33 AM

tags: #Andhadhun #Ayushmann Khurrana #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Independence Day #Tahira Kashyap #Tumhari Sulu

