Ayushmann Khurrana set to play Sourav Ganguly in Indian cricketer's biopic, filming to begin soon
If reports are to be believed, Khurrana has been roped in as the lead for Sourav Ganguly's biopic. Reports claim that the shooting for the movie is expected to commence in December
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana‘s recent release Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Panday, continues to rule the theatres. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the drama-romance based entertainer has amassed over Rs 71.70 crore in just eight days since its release. Now, the 38-year-old, who has created a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry, will start shooting for the biopic of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, fondly known as Dada, as per several reports.
On 9 September 2021, Luv Films announced the biopic in joint collaboration with Sourav Ganguly on their official Instagram account. Ganguly also shared his biopic news with his fans. He wrote, “Cricket has been everything in my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished. Thrilled to share that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen (sic).” He captioned the post, “Let’s get this ball rolling @luv_films #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @sanjay.das1812 (sic).”
In May this year, a report by mid-day confirmed Ayushmann’s selection for the role. Now, reports claim that the shooting for the movie, directed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, is expected to commence in December.
Ayushmann Khurrana as Dada
While Ayushmann Khurrana has been chosen as the lead for the Sourav Ganguly biopic, actor Ranbir Kapoor was previously considered for the role.
Besides this, Ayushmann’s left-handed batsmanship, similar to Ganguly’s, has also been cited as a reason for his easier transformation. Reports also suggest that Dada is actively involved in the biopic based on his life. In fact, he has already met the actor who will portray him on the big screen. However, the filming location is still uncertain.
Sourav Ganguly’s biopic will be the latest in line after the successful cinematic interpretation of MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar’s lives. The former batter remains one of the most successful captains in Indian cricket. He earlier served as the President for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming projects
Ayushmann Khurrana is known for movies like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Bala and Badhaai Ho among others.
His recent release Dream Girl 2, is the sequel to the 2019 hit Dream Girl. The plot of the movie revolves around Khurrana, who plays a jagrata artiste and turns to his feminine alter-ego Pooja to make money. The artiste’s ultimate goal, however, remains to marry his love interest, Pari Srivastava, played by Ananya Panday.
