Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2 has made Rs 71.7 crore so far, and is a success.

Dream Girl 2 has not only performed well over the weekends, it has been equally adept at fetching good numbers on weekdays as well. Since the film raked 10.69 crores on the opening day, it continues to prove its merit in the rest of the days. Ahead of which the film continued its dream run with the collection of 14.02 Cr. On day 2, Saturday, 16 Cr. On day 3, Sunday, 5.42 Cr. On day 4, Monday, 5.87 Cr. On day 5, Tuesday, 7.50 Cr. On day 6, Wednesday 7.50 Cr. on day 7, Thursday and 4.70 Cr. on day 8, Friday. With this Dream Girl 2 has certainly made a strong grip at the box office.

It’s also the actor’s highest opener, and he told Deccan Herald, “It’s a great sense of validation coming from the audience and nothing is sweeter than box-office success.“

Khurana also said that Dream Girl was his late father’s favourite film. “He loved the film, absolutely adored that film, he was a very commercial audience. He knew the pulse of the audience and he told me this was going to be my biggest film and it happened eventually. He was most excited about Dream Girl 2 and I wish he was here, but he has blessed me in a way with its success.”

He also exclusively told Firstpost about Bollywood’s back to back hits ahead of the film’s release, “Of course I’m more confident and that’s going to reflect in my future choices as well. I would like to do family entertainers, something that’s meant for the big screen. I would also like to do some experimental stuff for the OTT, I’ve never done anything on OTT so far.”