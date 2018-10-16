Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha reportedly cast as leads in Raaj Shaandilya's directorial debut Googly

Ayushmann Khurrana, fresh on the heels of the success of his last release Andhadhun and gearing up for the release of Badhaai Ho later this week, has reportedly signed up to play the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming production, Googly. According to Mumbai Mirror, he will reportedly star alongside Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Nushrat Bharucha.

The tabloid reports that Googly, which is expected to be set in Faridabad, will start filming in November and will also feature an ensemble cast.

The same report states that Ayushmann was so impressed with the script that he gave his nod to the film soon after the narration. Googly will also mark the directorial debut of Raaj Shaandilyaa, who has co-written the screenplay for Prashant Singh's upcoming film Jabariya Jodi and previously, the dialogues of Anees Bazmee’s Welcome Back.

Andhadhun, a romantic thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan and also starring Tabu and Radhika Apte, has not only received positive reception from critics but has also gone on to make a mark at the box office.

Badhaai Ho, which releases this Friday, is a comedy about the embarrassment faced by a family when the elderly matriarch becomes pregnant.

Nushrat Bharucha will also be seen reuniting with her Love Sex Aur Dhokha co-star Rajkummar Rao in Hansal Mehta's Turram Khan.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2018 14:30 PM