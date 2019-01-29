Ayushmann Khurrana likely to play cop in Mulk director Anubhav Sinha's next, reportedly titled Kanpur Dehaat

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to team up with Mulk director Anubhav Sinha for his forthcoming project, where Khurrana will be seen portraying a police officer for the first time, according to Mumbai Mirror. The project has reportedly been titled Kanpur Dehaat.

The film will be set in Uttar Pradesh and is scheduled to go on floors in mid-2019, as per the publication. The makers intend to release the film in the final quarter of the year.

During an earlier interaction with the daily, Ayushamnn says he is in talks with Sinha for a film, but things are yet to be finalised.

On the work front, Khurrana will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's Dream Girl and Dinesh Vijan's Bala.

Dream Girl, being hailed as one of the 'funniest' scripts by Ayushmann, will feature Nusrat Bharucha as the female lead.

For Bala, Ayushmann will reunite with Bhumi Pednekar for a third time, which will be helmed by Stree director Amar Kaushik. The narrative revolves around a man who is starting to bald prematurely and a girl who is dusky and a social misfit in an environment obsessed with a fair complexion.

2018 turned out to be a breakthrough year for Khurrana after his back-to-back successes with AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 13:39:28 IST