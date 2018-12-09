Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar reunite for Amar Kaushik's upcoming romantic comedy Bala

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are to collaborate on their third project together, reports Mumbai Mirror. The news was confirmed by producer Dinesh Vijan. The 'quirky rom-com' has been titled Bala. Stree director Amar Kaushik is set to helm this project as well.

The film will reportedly go on the floors from March 2019 so as to release by September next year. The narrative revolves around a man who is starting to bald prematurely and a girl who is dusky and a social misfit in an environment obsessed with a fair complexion.

Kaushik tweeted out the news on social media, adding that this was the best way to celebrate a 100 days of Stree, the other milestone in his career.

Talking about the plot, Vijan stated that in today's world, many concentrate on the outer appearance rather than understanding the bond two people share based on their natures. Dinesh attributed this reason to the falling apart of most marriages in today's world. He added that the narrative banked on humour, though it would also make audiences think and reflect.

"The two characters are very interesting and easy to relate to, so is their milieu," added Vijan.

