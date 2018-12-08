Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar to collaborate for third time in Amar Kaushik's forthcoming film Bala

After the 2015 sleeper hit Dum Laga Ke Haisha and the 2017 success Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen sharing screen space for a third time in Stree director Amar Kaushik's upcoming film Bala, as per a Mumbai Mirror report.

Kaushik confirmed the news in a statement to the publication, describing Bala as a “fun and relatable film” with a message.

The story will revolve around a prematurely balding man (played by Khurrana) and a woman (played by Pednekar) battling against discrimination based on skin complexion. Dinesh Vijan, who will bankroll the project under his banner Maddock Films, said that the role would require Khurrana to don prosthetic as well. Dinesh has previously collaborated with Amar in blockbuster horror comedy Stree.

As per the report, the film will go on floors in March and is eyeing a September release.

Khurrana, who delivered two back to back hits with Sriram Raghavan's thriller Andhadhun and Amit Sharma slice-of-life comedy Badhaai Ho, recently announced that he would feature in and as Dream Girl for his upcoming project alongside Nushrat Bharucha. On the other hand, the teaser for Bhumi Pednekar's dacoit drama Sonchiriya released on Friday. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht and Anurag Kashyap's Womaniya.

