Avicii remembered on one-year death anniversary; Swedish DJ's new single S.O.S released

Fans and peers paid tribute and remembered Avicii on the late Swedish DJ's first death anniversary on 20 April. Messages and prayers began pouring in on the day, with most noting how Avicii (real name, Tim Bergling) was still missed.

Avicii was found dead in his hotel room in Oman, Muscat on 20 April, 2018.

The artist's personal official Twitter handle carried a black and white image of Tim, with one of his own quotes from 2018, which read — "Spread positivity through my music, in message and enjoy success but not materialistic success."

Today marks one year since we lost our friend Tim, better known to most of you as Avicii. Honouring the wishes of Avicii’s family, we are releasing the music Tim was working on before his passing. 'SOS' is the first track to be released from the album ‘Tim’. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hRyxvUzNCN — PM:AM Recordings (@pmamrecordings) April 20, 2019

Fellow DJ, Carnage, wrote a short simple message for Avicii.

PM:AM recordings said they would release the music that Bergling was working on before his passing. Titled 'S.O.S', it will be the first track to be released from the album ‘Tim'.

Sharing a studio image of them together, record producer and song-writer Nile Rodgers wrote that Tim would always "have a special place" in his heart.

#RIPAvicii @adamlambert me and @Avicii aka #timbergling at one of our many days in the studio. Tim you will always have a special place in my heart. https://t.co/MgTqJmDnl3 pic.twitter.com/Y3VwnvofQ1 — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2019

1 year ago today we lost a very special person, in memory of Avicii 🎧 🌷 pic.twitter.com/Y1stPQBla9 — Ministry of Sound (@ministryofsound) April 20, 2019

On this date in 2018, the world lost an icon. Relive @WandWMusic’s heartwarming tribute at AMF 2018 and raise your hands up for @Avicii 🙌💔 #RIPAvicii pic.twitter.com/rP6jkew64u — AMF (@_AMFofficial) April 20, 2019

1 year since you left us, Tim. Miss you everyday ❤️ RIP @Avicii 1989-2018 pic.twitter.com/OMiW26JH31 — ΛVICII ◢ ◤ Norway (@AVMusicNorway) April 20, 2019

A billboard depicting Avicii's signature logo along with a line "Tim Bergling 1989- Forever" was put up on the occasion as well.

An Avicii billboard was just put up in LA. 1989-Forever ◢ ◤ pic.twitter.com/SsAhgcqxqT — Dancing Astronaut (@dancingastro) April 18, 2019

