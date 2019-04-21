You are here:

Avicii remembered on one-year death anniversary; Swedish DJ's new single S.O.S released

FP Staff

Apr 21, 2019 11:03:02 IST

Fans and peers paid tribute and remembered Avicii on the late Swedish DJ's first death anniversary on 20 April. Messages and prayers began pouring in on the day, with most noting how Avicii (real name, Tim Bergling) was still missed.

Avicii was found dead in his hotel room in Oman, Muscat on 20 April, 2018.

The artist's personal official Twitter handle carried a black and white image of Tim, with one of his own quotes from 2018, which read — "Spread positivity through my music, in message and enjoy success but not materialistic success."

Fellow DJ, Carnage, wrote a short simple message for Avicii.

PM:AM recordings said they would release the music that Bergling was working on before his passing. Titled 'S.O.S', it will be the first track to be released from the album ‘Tim'.

Sharing a studio image of them together, record producer and song-writer Nile Rodgers wrote that Tim would always "have a special place" in his heart.

A billboard depicting Avicii's signature logo along with a line "Tim Bergling 1989- Forever" was put up on the occasion as well.

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2019 11:03:02 IST

tags: avicii , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Death anniversary , Shareworthy , SOS , Swedish DJ , TIM , tim bergling , Tune In , TuneIn

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Swedish DJ Avicii's posthumous album to release in June; first track titled 'S.O.S.' arrives on 10 April

Swedish DJ Avicii's posthumous album to release in June; first track titled 'S.O.S.' arrives on 10 April

Game of Thrones creators claim series ending is hidden in a Spotify playlist: No one will believe us, but it's true

Game of Thrones creators claim series ending is hidden in a Spotify playlist: No one will believe us, but it's true

Rihanna, Childish Gambino's film Guava Island to debut on Coachella's YouTube livestream

Rihanna, Childish Gambino's film Guava Island to debut on Coachella's YouTube livestream