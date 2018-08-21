MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Avicii posthumously wins best dance song honour for 'Lonely Together'

DJ-music producer Avicii won a posthumous award for best dance song alongside Rita Ora for their collaboration 'Lonely Together' at MTV's VMAs.

The electronic artiste died of an apparent suicide in Oman in April at age 28. Other nominees for best dance video included Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa for 'One Kiss', The Chainsmokers for 'Everybody Hates Me', David Guetta and Sia for 'Flames', Marshmello ft Khalid for 'Silence', and Zedd & Liam Payne for 'Get Low' (Street Video).

The 'Bartier Cardi' hit-maker Cardi B had the most nominations at this year's VMAs with 12. Beyoncé landed right behind her with nine. Jay-Z followed with eight, while Childish Gambino and Drake both received seven nominations each. Held in New York City‘s Radio City Music Hall, the popular gala witnessed many firsts, Avicii's posthumous honour being one, too.

Avicii was nominated for VMAs in 2012 for best electronic dance video and best choreography for 'Levels'.

He also received nominations in 2014 for 'Wake Me Up' and 'Hey Brother', for best pop video and best video with a social message, respectively.

The Swedish DJ, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was also nominated for a Grammy for best dance recording in 2013 for 'Levels'.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 11:26 AM