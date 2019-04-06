Swedish DJ Avicii's posthumous album to release in June; first track titled 'S.O.S.' arrives on 10 April

A posthumous album from artist/producer Avicii is coming in June, his family and producers announced in a New York Times feature on 5 April.

The album, titled 'Tim' — after the legal name of the singer, Tim Bergling, who died of an apparent suicide last year — is due out in June, and its first track, 'S.O.S.', arrives on 10 April.

According to the Rappler, the new material comes from a "wealth of unreleased material" that Avicii was working on before his death in April 2018, including a song called 'Heaven', which Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin has sung.

One of the most popular and successful electronic dance-music artists of all time — he scored a No 4 hit on the Billboard 200 in 2013 with 'Wake Me Up' and regularly appeared in the Top 5 of Forbes’ Highest-Paid DJs lists. Avicii retired from live performing in 2016 at the peak of his success, citing health reasons. He had suffered from health problems for several years, including acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking; he had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.

Last month, his family announced the establishment of the Tim Bergling Foundation, which "will initially focus on supporting people and organizations working in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention."

Avicii was found dead in his hotel room in Oman, Muscat on 20 April, 2018.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2019 16:41:51 IST

